Urbanomics

Urbanomics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sekhar Bonu's avatar
Sekhar Bonu
16h

Very well researched paper with valuable policy insights. Thanks.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Urbanomics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture