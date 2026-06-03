As the heading suggests, this post points to a few thoughts on the challenge of deploying public funds to derisk and crowd-in private capital into those areas of innovation and infrastructure that are not attractive enough for commercial capital.

I have blogged about public funding of innovation here and here, and this working paper is about public funding of infrastructure projects. The additionality with public finance arises from its risk-tolerant, patient, and concessional nature.

An urban water supply or sewerage, or an industrial bulk water supply, or an electricity distribution, or a solid waste management, or a streetlight energy saving project, or a mass transit project, will not attract commercial capital on its own. Similarly, a fledgling startup making transceivers, or display and camera modules, or high precision resistors/inductors/capacitors, or compressors, or brushless DC motors, or anode materials, or aluminium extrusions, or designing a narrow band IoT chip or some other mid-value chip, will generally struggle to attract risk capital.

But they can be derisked by blending with a layer of public finance. The challenge is how to do this derisking effectively. Specifically, the challenge is how public funds can be channelled to derisk these projects or sectors.

This is less of a problem with grant funding involving smaller amounts, which is simple enough to be done through public entities. In infrastructure, such grants come in the form of viability gap financing (VGF), and in innovation, they are given to those in TRL 1-5/6 stages. The problem lies in the deployment of risk capital (debt and, especially, equity and structured instruments) by public entities.

Given its administrative inflexibility and constraints, direct deployment of funds by the government itself is not only inefficient but also creates incentive distortions.

In the circumstances, the commonly suggested option is arms-length financing through Development Finance Institutions (DFIs). But this approach is seriously hampered by unreasonable expectations (about returns or at the least capital preservation) arising from a deficient understanding and acknowledgement that de-risking, by its very nature, entails a strong likelihood of losing money. It would involve investing in projects that would not attract commercial investors, by insuring for the additional risk borne by them.

Further, even with an arm's-length institutional structure, a fully government-owned entity is subject to constraints that prevent efficient deployment of funds.

The response to this problem has been to build institutional structures by partnering with private investors, even having majority private investors. This, it has been argued, will free them from the fetters and requirements faced by public entities.

However, India’s disappointing experience with infrastructure DFIs starting from IDFC, IIFCL, and NIIF, as documented in detail here, raises questions about this response. In all these cases, instead of complementing private capital, the DFI has ended up competing with private investors in their choice of investments. Instead of funding those risky sectors, the DFIs chase the derisked sectors like power generation, renewables, transmission, highways, ports, and airports.

In this backdrop, a commonly cited option, especially in the context of innovation financing, is to transfer public funds to commercial investment vehicles (or the Fund of Funds, FoF, strategy) and let the latter manage those investments. This looks great in theory, insofar as it aligns incentives and brings in private sector efficiencies.

But it has one problem. The private investors will be primed to invest, at best, in those marginally risky projects rather than in genuinely risky projects (or sectors) that sorely need public finance to derisk them. So, instead of derisking projects or sectors, public funding will do returns amplification for private capital.

Here, a big problem, a market friction, is the absence of a pipeline of such risky projects and sectors that investors can draw from. Their search costs are a significant enough deterrent for investors. In contrast, commercial investors have access to a widely known pipeline of investible projects or innovations.

It is also the case that the envelope of such risk capital available to fund infrastructure and innovation is much smaller than the envelope of investible projects. Therefore, there is little incentive to go beyond the confines of the mainstream and search out and fund the riskier projects.

In the circumstances, I can think of three options for the deployment of public funds such that we are able to realise its additionality, and not compete with and crowd-out private capital or end up being leveraged primarily for returns amplification.

1. Invest in FoFs, but with sharply defined funding mandates, almost prescribing the specific nature of projects to invest in, at least a part of their portfolio. However, this can be unsettling for the commercial investors and may turn away the GPs who sponsor the fund from accessing public funds.

2. The DFI could announce its offering as a set of financing instruments that meet the derisking objective. They could include credit guarantees (in the form of first-loss buffers), longer tenor, lower interest rate or hurdle rate, lower liquidation preference and a lower charge on the waterfall, subordinate debt, and so on. The DFI should market these instruments and possible investment projects to commercial investors.

3. The DFI could co-invest with private investors. This would entail the public entity scouting the project or entrepreneur, doing due diligence on it/them, and then shopping it to commercial investors with an offer of an attractive enough derisking financing layer. This would also require an acknowledgement of the fact that the role of public finance is to derisk and not maximise returns. This is perhaps the most ideal approach, one which mature entities like NIIF in infrastructure finance ought to be mandated to do.

The second and third options require highly capable and incentive-aligned institutions. Given weak state capability, that’s a demanding requirement. It is for this reason that even in developed countries, risk capital funding in infrastructure and later-stage innovations is largely deployed through FoFs, notwithstanding its aforesaid failings.

But this reality should not be a reason to ignore the failings of the FoF strategy and step away from pursuing the second or third options.