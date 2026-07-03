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NV
16h

Revealing, and super detailed! % loss making firms is just mind boggling - where do these guys get the monies to absorb these losses?

Nominal GDP growth @ 4.1% seems much lower than what's reported ... what's your source, btw?

Look forward to more of your reads

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