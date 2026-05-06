I have blogged on multiple occasions, highlighting the importance of instruments of urban planning in shaping the form of urban development, urban renewal, economic growth, and resource mobilisation.

This post will point to nine urban planning levers that are low-hanging fruits whose implementation can go a long way in creating the conditions for sustainable urban development.

1. Higher FAR (without restrictive conditions) - The objective should be to incentivise more built-up area on a plot of land, especially in built-up cities. Today, a reform involving an increase in FAR is often gated by minimum plot size and minimum road width requirements, which prevent most plots from qualifying. The reform should focus on relaxing these conditions, to the extent possible, so that more plots can be built vertically, easing housing supply and using land more efficiently. A proposal in this regard is here.

2. TDR for land foregone and a trading platform - When a landowner gives up land for public use (road, green belt, community facility, etc.), pay them not in cash but in a Transferable Development Rights (TDR) Certificate, which can be used elsewhere to build extra. This avoids land acquisition disputes, eliminates fiscal expenditures for the government, and gets roads and amenities built faster. This should be facilitated with a simple online exchange (like a stock market for TDRs) where buyers and sellers find each other transparently and in a regulated market. For each city, the numbers and values of TDRs allocated should be monitored.

3. TDR for affordable housing / urban renewal - Use the same TDR mechanism to incentivise specific outcomes, such as affordable housing units, slum redevelopment, and heritage preservation. The critical requirement here is to be generous with the provision of the TDR to incentivise the outcome. The TDRs would be issued and transacted on a platform. The number and value of such TDRs allocated should be monitored.

4. Purchaseable FAR and a digital transacting platform - Treat the basic FAR (say, 1.5) as a property right of the landowner, but make the remainder of the master-plan FAR (say, up to 3.5) available for purchase from the city. This generates substantial revenue for ULBs, gives developers a clear, predictable path to higher density, and removes the discretion-driven approvals that breed corruption. The purchasable FAR can, in turn, be sold at a lower rate to encourage certain outcomes, as with TDRs for affordable housing or urban renewal. The number and value of FAR purchases should be monitored.

5. Transit-oriented development (TOD) - Allow significantly higher FAR within walking distance (typically 500m) of metro and RRTS stations. The result would be that people living and working close to transit drive less, congestion eases, and the public investment in transit gets repaid in higher tax revenue and ridership. This should be made a mandatory requirement before sanctioning of any mass transit project. The number of stations and the extent of area covered, and the incremental FAR claimed, should be monitored.

6. Mixed-use on/beside metro stations - Build offices, shops, and homes directly above or right next to metro stations, and not several minutes' walk away in the sun. This is how Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Singapore work. In India, DDA's Karkardooma (1,800 flats) is the lone meaningful example. Every other metro/RRTS station is a missed opportunity. The numbers and descriptions of such developments should be captured and disseminated widely for emulation.

7. Land Value Capture (LVC) - When public infrastructure (a metro line, an expressway, a flyover) raises nearby land values, capture some of that uplift through a betterment levy or impact fee, and use it to repay the infrastructure investment. Hyderabad ORR is the Indian benchmark. Today, most of the value uplift goes to private landowners. Mandate the incorporation of the LVC framework of the MoHUA in the Development Control Regulations of all cities. The city-wise numbers of LVC tools in place and the amount of revenues collected should be monitored.

8. Business Improvement District (BID) / Tax Increment Financing (TIF) - Both are forms of LVC. In the case of BID, the businesses in a defined commercial area collectively agree to pay an extra small levy that is ring-fenced for upgrading and maintaining their own area - cleaning, lighting, security, beautification, etc. In the case of TIF, the future tax growth from a regenerated area is earmarked upfront to finance the regeneration itself. Both require enabling state legislation, and neither exists in India yet. The number of such BID/TIF, their area extents, and their respective annual realisations should be monitored.

9. Town Planning Scheme (TPS) - It is a land readjustment mechanism used for planning urban development by pooling adjacent land parcels, developing the consolidated area with infrastructure like roads, parks, and utilities, and returning a portion (usually half) of the developed, serviced land to the original owners. This is used extensively in Gujarat. Its adoption should be encouraged in the initial stages with incentives for the development using TPS. The numbers, landowners involved, and extents of land should be monitored.

While many states in India will claim to have issued rules adopting these, very few have implemented them in any meaningful manner to generate outcomes. Some have not been implemented at all in any city. The details matter for their effective implementation (or non-implementation). It is for this reason that the outcome metrics outlined above for each of these reforms should be monitored closely. This would force attention to the constraints that prevent their effective adoption.

None of these is likely to bear significant outcomes immediately. But they are the plumbing for sustainable urban development and address intractable problems like affordable housing, traffic congestion, and municipal revenue augmentation. There’s a strong case for central and state governments to mandate or incentivise the effective implementation of these reforms.