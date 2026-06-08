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Rajesh Achanta's avatar
Rajesh Achanta
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This is the most grounded piece I've read on AI's likely impact in India — the "fifth-binding constraint" framing is exactly right as a diagnostic of why two decades of digital interventions haven't moved aggregate outcomes.

I explored some adjacent territory in a recent essay, The Last-Meter Economy — arguing that the real bottleneck isn't the technology but the institutional and physical infrastructure between policy and the last meter of delivery. Your Qure.ai example is actually the pattern I think matters most: AI reorganising institutional plumbing rather than reaching end users directly. https://rajeshachanta.substack.com/p/the-last-meter-economy?utm_source=publication-search

Where I'd push back is the extrapolation. Three threads worth exploring further:

First, you treat AI as fundamentally an information-delivery technology, which makes the induction from EdTech's failure clean. But AI also functions as a coordination and judgment-substitution layer — and the precedent there isn't EdTech, it's UPI/India Stack, which wasn't transformational in any single domain but cumulatively transformational because it lowered friction across many domains simultaneously. That's closer to Hirschman's unbalanced growth (inducing investment at bottlenecks) than to the information-delivery frame.

Second, the more immediate disruption may not be AI reaching the poor but AI reorganising the institutions the urban poor depend on. When banks, land registries, tax offices, and licensing bodies begin operating at machine tempo and machine logic, the gap isn't between a citizen and an AI tutor — it's between citizens who can navigate machine-speed institutions and those who can't. That hits your own examples (public services, regulatory agencies) directly, and it's a different kind of exclusion than the one your framework tests for.

Third, your frame focuses on AI serving the end user — the student, the patient, the farmer. But AI may matter more by equipping the provider. I see this in early-stage companies I'm involved with: founders iterating faster with dramatically less overhead because capability costs collapsed. The question for India is whether that pattern travels from tech-native founders to the plumber, the electrician, the HVAC technician who becomes a neighbourhood micro-entrepreneur — scheduling, quoting, sourcing, managing a small crew, all suddenly cheaper to coordinate. That's not the EdTech story. It's closer to how food delivery and grocery platforms became both employment generators and providers of entirely new services. With the right institutional nudges, AI doesn't solve the fifth constraint for the end user — it removes the first constraint for the small provider.

Excellent piece. The diagnosis is rare and valuable. The prognosis may be premature.

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