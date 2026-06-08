This post will argue that the long-term impact of AI innovations on the typical household’s daily life in a developing country like India will be far smaller than the discourse suggests. Much the same could be said for basic human development and public services delivery in general.

While there will be some overlap, I make the distinction between the macroeconomic impact in terms of automation and resultant job losses, and the material impact on the lives of people. Also, while much has been written about the former, this post will focus on the latter.

As a note of caution, as is the case with any such debates, evidence and data to substantiate claims are hard to come by. So there is a lot of judgment in the argument below. And I’ll only be too happy if the judgment is proved wrong.

The argument rests on four observations.

First, the bulk of the economy and daily life in these countries lies in domains where AI can barely reduce costs. The two main production modes, agriculture and manufacturing, are unlikely to be significantly affected (see the third point). The main products that we buy - homes, vehicles, jewellery, and consumer durables - and the everyday services we buy - haircuts, repairs, domestic help, transport, retail, eating out, etc. - are dominated by physical inputs of materials, energy, land, labor, and transport.

AI can reduce logistics and coordination overhead costs, which form a marginal share of the total production cost of these goods and services. The share of any of these prices that AI can potentially influence is likely a fraction. Of India’s roughly 470–565 million workforce, around 85% is informal, ~45% is in agriculture, and the formal IT/BPM/GCC sector employs only about 5.8 million people. The set of workers directly exposed to AI displacement is small - plausibly 5–8% over a fifteen-year horizon - and the consumption basket of the median Indian is composed almost entirely of goods and services whose prices AI is unlikely to meaningfully alter.

Second, the obvious rebuttal, that AI’s impact will come not through cost reduction but through dramatically expanded access to healthcare, education, finance, and government services for India’s 800-million-plus internet users, runs against some hard evidence. The last twenty years of EdTech, Medtech, SkillTech, and AgTech across India and comparable low-income contexts amount to a rich natural experiment. The result is essentially zero examples of even significant, much less transformational, district-scale impact in any of these domains.

Despite massive amounts and efforts on EdTech, aggregate learning outcomes, as measured in the likes of ASER scores, have hardly moved. In fact, the share of Class V children in rural India who can read a Class II text has actually declined over much of the EdTech era. Like Diksha for school education, eSanjeevani logs vast consultation volumes with no measurable population health effect. It is hard to find meaningful signatures of MedTech in primary or secondary healthcare. In skill development, a succession of schemes has trained tens of millions with dismal placement outcomes, including using technology extensively. Digital Green and dozens of AgTech pilots have generated good papers, but no district has measurably transformed agricultural productivity because of them. Outside India, the picture is similar - Kenya's M-Health pilots, Brazil's rural EdTech, Indonesian AgTech apps. The hit rate on "scaled, measurable, transformational" is essentially zero.

The same could be said about most areas of public services delivery - primary health care and school education; municipal government services like tax assessment, building permissions, utility service connections; and the services of regulatory agencies. While there are pilots and small slivers of some success, aggregate impacts across all these realms attributable to digital technologies, notwithstanding numerous and repeated initiatives, have been minimal.

Third, the reason this pattern matters for AI is that it points to perhaps a wrong diagnosis being made about why previous efforts, including using technology, failed. The standard story that “the tech wasn’t good enough yet” implies AI will finally break through because it is qualitatively better. However, I’m inclined to argue that the diagnosis is wrong.

The binding constraint in these domains has never been information quality or delivery. The child in the village school does not fail to read only because she lacks access to a good pedagogical sequence; she fails also because she has accumulated large antecedent learning lags, the teacher is over-burdened, indifferent, or absent, the system has no consequence for non-learning, she is hungry and has chores in the evening, her parents cannot reinforce at home, and so on. A perfect AI tutor in Hindi and Math does not change those facts.

The villager seeking treatment doesn't suffer only because no one can diagnose her condition; she suffers also because the doctor is indifferent or isn't there, the PHC has deficient diagnostics or medicines, transport to the CHC costs a day's wage, and the prescribed drug regimen is incompatible with her work and food situation. It is not only the lack of plumbing knowledge that holds back the aspiring plumber. Instead, he also lacks an apprenticeship network, a credential the contractor trusts, and tools. The farmer is also constrained by the inertia to change long-standing practices, water, fertiliser subsidies, and the price he gets from the mill, not only by ignorance of best agronomic practice or market information.

In all four cases, the recipient is operating in a bound system where information is, at best, the fifth-binding constraint. Solving the fifth-binding constraint produces no visible improvement because the first four still hold. Even with this constraint, the ability of AI to make significant improvements at scale in these difficult contexts is questionable. More than two decades of the internet and digital technologies have made little or no impact on actual outcomes, except for a few oft-repeated pilots.

This is exactly what the vast majority of development economics literature has been telling us for two decades, and it’s why “information-delivery” technologies have a flat impact curve regardless of which generation of tech is doing the delivery. AI is, fundamentally, a much better information-delivery technology. By the logic above, it should be expected to have roughly the same impact profile - better demos and pilots, but similar real outcomes - unless something about AI breaks the pattern.

Having said this, it is also logical to argue that AI can address and relax all these constraints just enough to enable outcomes that, while not the best, are far better than those achieved now. While appealing and comforting, I am not inclined to agree.

Fourth, the genuine exceptions exist but are narrower than the transformational claims that mainstream discourse suggests. AI is plausibly different in three specific places: supply-side augmentation that flows through existing institutions (Qure.ai’s tuberculosis screening integrated into state programs is the cleanest example); voice and vernacular interfaces that break the literacy ceiling text-based apps could never cross; and AI built on top of India Stack to alter citizen-state interactions. These are real but bounded effects, not transformations.

So what’s the final assessment?

AI radiates a wide beam of capability (advice, diagnosis, tutoring, prediction); the beam hits a wall of thick structural constraints, each labelled with the human reality it represents and the domain it blocks (say, education, health, livelihood, farming). Only a thin sliver of information makes it past the wall to reach the villager with the phone below. AI delivers information, but not transformation.

The mainstream discourse on AI is built on the worldview that assigns outsized importance to knowledge-based services over the production of goods. This is a real blind spot that obscures the reality of the vast majority of non-AI-influenced interfaces and interactions in the daily lives of most Indians.

In conclusion, I’ll stick out my neck and argue that AI’s footprint on median Indian life will look much more like the mobile phone’s did - ubiquitous, individually useful, but hardly transformational on people’s daily lives. The mobile phone did not move India’s Human Development Index; it moved convenience and communication. AI is on track to do something similar: meaningful at the margin, but layered on top of structural conditions it cannot itself relax.

The global discourse, calibrated on knowledge-work economies where AI strikes the dominant production input, badly overstates the implications for a country where physical and institutional constraints set the floor.

Unfortunately, like with the internet and digital technologies, this is likely to be a costly distraction for development. Instead of working to get the plumbing right, it is likely to displace resources and efforts towards getting AI solutions to address these problems. I have blogged here, here, and here on this.