Urbanomics

Urbanomics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Baker's avatar
John Baker
Jul 19, 2025

Very useful article, but can you clarify the distinction between “£142 bn debts or obligations” and “£64bn net in debt” ?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Urbanomics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture