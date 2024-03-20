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Colin Grabow's avatar
Colin Grabow
Sep 17, 2024

"The decline of American shipbuilding industry has been dramatic and mirrors trends elsewhere in manufacturing.

In 1975, the US shipbuilding industry was ranked number one in terms of global capacity, with more than 70 commercial ships on order for production domestically..."

70 ships on order means ~15-20 delivered per year. Numerous other countries were delivering dozens of ships per year at that time (see page 66: https://www.maritime.dot.gov/sites/marad.dot.gov/files/2022-06/maradannualreport1975.pdf)

More here: https://www.cato.org/blog/subsidies-misplaced-shipbuilding-nostalgia

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