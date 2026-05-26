I blogged here on nine low-hanging fruits in urban planning in India, and here on the actual use of land value capture instruments in India. This post will discuss the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) and Transferable Development Rights (TDR) transactions in Indian cities.

Fundamentally, FAR, beyond a certain limit that comes with property rights, can be purchased at a defined rate (up to the master plan limit). Further, when land is given up for a public purpose, instead of receiving financial compensation, the landowners can get additional FAR that can be traded (as TDR) and availed in certain predefined locations. Finally, the TDRs can be transacted through an institutionalised platform.

The table below shows the status of FAR and TDR transactions across Indian states.

Clearly, while all states have the requisite policy and legal frameworks in place, the actual implementation (in terms of FAR sold and revenues realised, and TDRs issued and transacted) has been limited, except in Maharashtra, and to some extent in Hyderabad.

Mumbai is the most complete illustration of FAR and TDR. It allows for purchaseable FAR (or premium FSI) of 0.5 to 0.84 over the base FSI, depending on the road width abutting the plot (nothing below a road width of 9 m). It is sold at 35-50% of the Ready Reckoner Rate (RRR), varying for residential, industrial, and commercial uses. The revenues are shared between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the state government, and the State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). BMC itself has so far earned over Rs 14,000 Cr from premium FSI sales.

TDRs are issued (in the form of a Development Rights Certificate, DRC) by BMC for defined instances where land is surrendered for public purposes at the rate of 2.5X for the island city and 2X for suburbs against the surrendered land. It can be used across the municipal corporation limits (with some specific exclusions) in the range of 0.17 to 0.83, depending on the road width (cannot be used below 9 m roads). The TDR generated is indexed at the RRR, and an equivalent floor space is allotted at the receiving plot. Since April 2026, Mumbai has moved into a fully electronic trading platform for TDRs, and manual record keeping has been dispensed with.

An electronic trading platform is essential for unlocking the full potential of TDRs. It is particularly important since it significantly enhances TDR liquidity, enables efficient market clearing, brings transparency and certitude for landowners, and also prevents fraud and abuse. Mumbai is the only place with a blockchain-secured, workflow-automated e-trading platform that allows for buyer-seller bidding and matching.

A major reason for TDR trading failing to operate across states is the manual and opaque nature of the records and the problems with trading them. It forces cities to impose restrictions like limiting TDR to the same locality or zone, thereby sharply diminishing liquidity and deterring land owners from accepting TDRs. Until a state moves to a properly dematerialised exchange, secondary-market price discovery stays opaque, and TDR rates trade at significant discounts to face value. This is the main reason why so many landowners say, “We want money, not land.”

An illustration of its value comes from the experience of Hyderabad’s TDR Bank, which is currently only a depositary and coordination platform, though integrated with its building approval system. In the absence of a trading platform and the associated transparency and liquidity (and also the misguided unlimited FAR provision), in order to trigger TDR transactions, the state government was forced to come up with a government order (GO Ms No 95, March 2026) to mandate TDR utilisation for high-rise buildings.

All told, even highly urbanised states like Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, AP, Telangana, Karnataka, and Haryana have struggled to realise the potential of TDRs due to thin secondary markets that deter efficient market matching and price discovery.

An electronic TDR trading platform can significantly address these constraints and simplify TDR issuance by bringing complete transparency and allowing its trading across the city, thereby increasing liquidity and raising its attractiveness and credibility for land owners (both sellers/owners and buyers).

How do other countries and cities undertake TDR trading?

The table below captures how TDR trading happens across a few cities/countries.

Brazil's CEPAC is the gold standard for an exchange. It is the only system globally where development rights are explicitly structured as securities. As an aside, this also makes Mumbai’s success especially remarkable. CEPACs are auctioned by the Federal Bank of Brazil and can only be used in designated urban operation areas; they must be authorised by the CVM (the Brazilian equivalent of the U.S. SEC) to be traded on the B3 stock market, and have raised over USD 2.7 billion across 15 years from Faria Lima and Água Espraiada Urban Operations, with funds reinvested in transit, roads and parks. In Rio's Porto Maravilha, all CEPACs were wholesale-auctioned to Caixa Económica Federal, which financed all infrastructure improvement and 20 years of service costs without further public outlay.

In this context, I have a co-authored working paper here, where we propose the establishment of a similar exchange for trading FARs with mechanisms similar to those in Mumbai.

So what should be the design for a trading platform for TDRs?

The wide diversity across states and cities, coupled with the weak state capabilities, necessitates a qualified approach in designing TDR trading platforms for Indian cities. Besides, the TDR is a local commodity, whose trading is inherently local. A three-level design may therefore be prudent.

At the first level, as discussed here, there’s a need for a standardised national protocol layer, authorised by SEBI and MoHUA, and operated through a SEBI-approved entity. This layer could do four things: (a) define a Development Rights Certificate (DRC) standard with a unique national ID and QR code; (b) provide a centralised dematerialised depository with its eKYC, escrow, etc.; (c) set eligibility, disclosure, and dispute-resolution norms; and (d) supervise a national audit trail. This layer would enhance the credibility and efficiency of the platform.

Each municipal authority (BMC, GHMC, BBMP, CMDA, APCRDA, GMDA, DDA) could operate a city-bounded marketplace on the common rails, and trading within a master-planned area only. It could borrow from the Mumbai e-TDR, which has a single nodal bank (SBI) and one blockchain-secured ledger. This would be supported with a municipal TDR bank inside each metro exchange. It could be designed as a public buyer-and-lender of last resort that holds inventory, sets a price floor, and even guarantees loans collateralised by DRCs. This solves the landowner objection of “we want money, not land” by giving every certificate-holder a guaranteed cash exit at a reserve price.

This three-layer structure also matches India’s existing regulatory plumbing in trading platforms. Mutual funds, government securities, and electricity markets are organised with a national legal and depository spine, with state-specific trading layers on top.

The smaller cities in each state could have a pooled market, administered by an appropriate state government entity. Or it may be useful to start with the larger cities, and expansion to be done based on the emerging feedback.