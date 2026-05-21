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Some thoughts on sustaining high growth rates in India
The flight of foreign portfolio investors since October 2024, coupled with the declining net FDI, has sparked a debate on what should be done to attract…
  Urbanomics
Update on the AI spending boom
I blogged here on the emerging AI economy.
  Urbanomics
The limits to reform as an accounting of activities
This post will urge a note of caution on the trend of treating reform as a purely transactional accounting exercise instead of one which also requires…
  Urbanomics
The myth of ring-fenced "private" markets
One of the biggest enduring myths in the financial markets is the distinction between public and private markets, and the article of faith that private…
  Urbanomics
Industrial policy is back, but the implementation challenge remains
The return of industrial policy to the top of the global development agenda has been formalised with a new World Bank report on the topic.
  Urbanomics
Some low hanging fuits in urban planning
I have blogged on multiple occasions, highlighting the importance of instruments of urban planning in shaping the form of urban development, urban…
  Urbanomics
The problem of managing Chinese FDI to prevent another dependency
While most of the attention has been focused on addressing the flood of Chinese manufacturing imports, another issue that is rapidly emerging as a…
  Urbanomics
A graphical summary of chokepoints in global trade
After China’s rare earth minerals export restrictions and Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, chokepoints in international trade have become a hot…
  Urbanomics

April 2026

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