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Some thoughts on sustaining high growth rates in India
The flight of foreign portfolio investors since October 2024, coupled with the declining net FDI, has sparked a debate on what should be done to attract…
May 21
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Update on the AI spending boom
I blogged here on the emerging AI economy.
May 19
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Urbanomics
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The limits to reform as an accounting of activities
This post will urge a note of caution on the trend of treating reform as a purely transactional accounting exercise instead of one which also requires…
May 18
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Urbanomics
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The myth of ring-fenced "private" markets
One of the biggest enduring myths in the financial markets is the distinction between public and private markets, and the article of faith that private…
May 14
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Urbanomics
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Industrial policy is back, but the implementation challenge remains
The return of industrial policy to the top of the global development agenda has been formalised with a new World Bank report on the topic.
May 11
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Some low hanging fuits in urban planning
I have blogged on multiple occasions, highlighting the importance of instruments of urban planning in shaping the form of urban development, urban…
May 6
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The problem of managing Chinese FDI to prevent another dependency
While most of the attention has been focused on addressing the flood of Chinese manufacturing imports, another issue that is rapidly emerging as a…
May 4
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A graphical summary of chokepoints in global trade
After China’s rare earth minerals export restrictions and Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, chokepoints in international trade have become a hot…
May 1
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April 2026
Some thoughts on the RBI's exchange rate management policy
The pressure on the rupee in the aftermath of the Gulf War has generated considerable attention and discussion.
Apr 29
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Impact of policy interventions and shocks on India's economic growth
The sustainable growth rate of any economy is that which strips out the positive effects of the government’s fiscal interventions and the negative…
Apr 26
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The idea of mandatory pre-litigation mediation
I blogged here and here about litigation involving the government in India.
Apr 21
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The second China shock and the challenge facing its trade partners
A China shock 2.0 is in full play.
Apr 19
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